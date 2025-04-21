Ree Drummond's Tex-Mex Topping Can Level Up Any Basic Breakfast Casserole

Leave it to Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Women, to think of an effortless way to upgrade a dish as simple as breakfast casserole. Any given breakfast casserole recipe will rely on eggs, some protein like crumbled sausage, and perhaps some vegetables like peppers depending on the flavor profile of the dish. To add a Tex-Mex flare on top of basically any breakfast casserole recipe, we take some inspiration from one of Drummond's recipes.

It's a topping of pico de gallo and crushed tortilla chips, which Drummond uses in her cowboy breakfast casserole recipe. These toppings obviously work best with breakfast casseroles that lean into other Tex-Mex or Mexican flavors and toppings, but it can work on most variations of the dish. Pico de gallo, whether it's homemade or store bought, will add fresh acidity from the tomatoes and onions with a pop or color and herby touch with the cilantro. Then, there's the genius addition of crushed tortilla chips, which bring crunch and a touch of salt to the top of each bite of the breakfast casserole.