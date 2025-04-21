Ree Drummond's Tex-Mex Topping Can Level Up Any Basic Breakfast Casserole
Leave it to Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Women, to think of an effortless way to upgrade a dish as simple as breakfast casserole. Any given breakfast casserole recipe will rely on eggs, some protein like crumbled sausage, and perhaps some vegetables like peppers depending on the flavor profile of the dish. To add a Tex-Mex flare on top of basically any breakfast casserole recipe, we take some inspiration from one of Drummond's recipes.
It's a topping of pico de gallo and crushed tortilla chips, which Drummond uses in her cowboy breakfast casserole recipe. These toppings obviously work best with breakfast casseroles that lean into other Tex-Mex or Mexican flavors and toppings, but it can work on most variations of the dish. Pico de gallo, whether it's homemade or store bought, will add fresh acidity from the tomatoes and onions with a pop or color and herby touch with the cilantro. Then, there's the genius addition of crushed tortilla chips, which bring crunch and a touch of salt to the top of each bite of the breakfast casserole.
Recipes and ingredient pairings to upgrade breakfast casseroles with pico de gallo and tortilla chips
We've cooked up some breakfast casserole recipes that aren't basic but can still benefit from some fresh pico de gallo and crushed tortilla chips. This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole recipe is topped with chopped green onions, and the flavor and texture from the pico de gallo and crushed tortilla chips will elevate it further. To make a Crockpot breakfast easy, make our slow cooker breakfast casserole recipe, plate each serving, then add the garnish of Ree Drummond's two recommended ingredients.
A recipes is simply a guideline, so you can add additional ingredients to any breakfast casserole that will complement the Tex-Mex vibe that comes with pico de gallo and tortilla chips. A garnish of diced avocado will offer creaminess to contrast with the crunchiness of the tortilla chips. A dash of hot sauce for heat is always a good idea too. Freshly chopped cilantro, pickled red onions, or thinly-sliced jalapeños are all garnishes that also lean into the flavor profile. To add more of the cuisine inside of the casserole, replace the sausage or bacon with black beans or spicy chorizo. As a final suggestion, substitute the cheddar or other cheese with Monterey Jack or finish the casserole off with crumbled cotija, a tangy Mexican cheese.