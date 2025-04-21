The Best Fast Food Cookie Comes From A Sandwich Chain (Hint: It's Not Subway)
Chain eateries these days don't just offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner; they have a great selection of fast food desserts and sweet treats, too. Though ice cream is one of the more popular and most common desserts you'll find at a drive-thru or chain restaurant, cookies aren't in short supply either. In fact, there are enough for Tasting Table to rank 13 cookies from popular fast food restaurants from worst to best.
And, somewhat surprisingly, the number one spot went to Jimmy John's. If you're wondering why the cookie itself is so highly rated, the answer is simple: It has that homemade taste and texture that makes you want more. We tried three flavors — chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and a seasonal chocolate peppermint variety — and found that each had a nicely soft, chewy crumb. They're all made with high quality ingredients too.
Most notably, Jimmy John's uses real butter in their cookies instead of palm oil or margarine, which doesn't do anything for their shelf life but certainly provides a flavor boost. The Triple Chip cookie also uses delectable Ghirardelli chocolate chips, so they spare no expense in delivering you a truly high quality experience.
A cookie so good even the internet agrees on it
Tasting Table has ranked the most popular of Jimmy John's sandwiches already, since it's a sandwich shop first and foremost, but the cookies are such a shining star that even the notoriously fraught internet is alight with glowing reviews of them. Dessert Darling gave the delicious oatmeal raisin cookies five cherries, gushing that they are "buttery and chewy with the perfect oatmeal cinnamon flavoring and plump raisins." Mashed enthused that the chocolate chip cookies are "moist, and they have that soft cookie feel you know you love," making them the perfect sweet note to end your tasty, savory meal on.
Reddit also has a lot to say about this chain's extensive cookie history. Jimmy John's regularly releases special seasonal or holiday cookies, and one user declared that the pumpkin white chocolate cookie was their best dessert to date. The comments also lauded other seasonal one-off flavors including fudge brownie, mourning for the tragic loss of these short window release treats.
However, we would suggest warming up all of the chocolate-based cookies in the microwave or toaster oven just enough to get them soft and gooey, which brings out the richness of the chocolate even more. But regardless, whether you heat it up, eat it cold, or even stick it in the freezer for a few minutes for a more refreshing treat, you can bet your Jimmy John's cookie will be a win.