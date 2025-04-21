The Best Fast Food Cookie Comes From A Sandwich Chain (Hint: It's Not Subway)

Chain eateries these days don't just offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner; they have a great selection of fast food desserts and sweet treats, too. Though ice cream is one of the more popular and most common desserts you'll find at a drive-thru or chain restaurant, cookies aren't in short supply either. In fact, there are enough for Tasting Table to rank 13 cookies from popular fast food restaurants from worst to best.

And, somewhat surprisingly, the number one spot went to Jimmy John's. If you're wondering why the cookie itself is so highly rated, the answer is simple: It has that homemade taste and texture that makes you want more. We tried three flavors — chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and a seasonal chocolate peppermint variety — and found that each had a nicely soft, chewy crumb. They're all made with high quality ingredients too.

Most notably, Jimmy John's uses real butter in their cookies instead of palm oil or margarine, which doesn't do anything for their shelf life but certainly provides a flavor boost. The Triple Chip cookie also uses delectable Ghirardelli chocolate chips, so they spare no expense in delivering you a truly high quality experience.