The McDonald's Order TikTok Claims Can Cure Your Migraine
When you're hit with a debilitating headache or migraine, it can throw off your entire day. Throughout the years, chronic sufferers have tried everything to shake a bad migraine, from wrapping their heads in an ice helmet to drinking peppermint tea after dinner (since late afternoon is one of the most common times of day to get a migraine). With the power of the internet, remedies are being shared faster and more effectively than ever. Now, people on social media are claiming that a simple McDonald's order is the latest solution for migraine relief.
@invertebabe
I normally really hate peoples "have you tried this" when they find out I get migraines. But MAN the McMigraine is real. Other hacks? Debateable. #migrainerelief #migraines #fypp #foryou
According to a couple dozen users on TikTok, Coca-Cola and french fries can be a 'magical' cure for migraines, providing both relief and a tasty snack. User @strawberryvino commented, "Nothing has ever cured my migraine nausea like a coke and fry from McD's specifically." TikTok user @anika.rice added, "McDonald's could literally cure me of everything at this point." Others, like @elnoic, claim that the combination will "zap a migraine in minutes," and some commenters agree that it's become like a prescription for them.
A Reddit thread discussing the hack shows users hypothesizing about the benefits of the McDonald's fry and Coca-Cola pairing. Reddit user annahhhnimous wrote, "A salty, high carb snack plus a caffeinated beverage can slow the progression or even stop [a migraine] in its tracks for me." For many migraine sufferers, any option that provides relief is a good solution.
How could Coca-Cola and McDonald's fries help a migraine?
If you break down the McMigraine order (as many users on social media have dubbed the combo), the meal includes a sugary, caffeinated beverage and a salty, starch-based snack. Nausea can be a common symptom of migraines, and many social media users claim the salty fries help soothe their stomachs. Some studies suggest fiber-rich foods, such as potatoes, could decrease the prevalence of headaches and migraines. One of the things you need to know about the salt on those fries is that it could be a solution to the headache itself. This is because some migraines are caused by a deficiency of minerals such as sodium.
The caffeine in Coca-Cola could be another explanation for relief. Caffeine not only alters the taste of soft drinks, but research also shows that it can provide headache/migraine relief in small doses. When you have a migraine, your brain isn't feeling any physical pain but instead experiencing the discomfort of expanded blood vessels and increased blood flow. The caffeine in Coca-Cola might act as a vasoconstrictor, explaining the relief some users have expressed.
Still, plenty of people are skeptical about the McMigraine concoction. Reddit user Bac7 says, "It's not going to be a miracle, but it can make some symptoms more manageable," while user CoomassieBlue says any relief "depends on the person." This trick could be the power of good old-fashioned comfort food, but for some, it shows McDonald's might have more to offer than just fast food.