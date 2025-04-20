The McDonald's Order TikTok Claims Can Cure Your Migraine

When you're hit with a debilitating headache or migraine, it can throw off your entire day. Throughout the years, chronic sufferers have tried everything to shake a bad migraine, from wrapping their heads in an ice helmet to drinking peppermint tea after dinner (since late afternoon is one of the most common times of day to get a migraine). With the power of the internet, remedies are being shared faster and more effectively than ever. Now, people on social media are claiming that a simple McDonald's order is the latest solution for migraine relief.

According to a couple dozen users on TikTok, Coca-Cola and french fries can be a 'magical' cure for migraines, providing both relief and a tasty snack. User @strawberryvino commented, "Nothing has ever cured my migraine nausea like a coke and fry from McD's specifically." TikTok user @anika.rice added, "McDonald's could literally cure me of everything at this point." Others, like @elnoic, claim that the combination will "zap a migraine in minutes," and some commenters agree that it's become like a prescription for them.

A Reddit thread discussing the hack shows users hypothesizing about the benefits of the McDonald's fry and Coca-Cola pairing. Reddit user annahhhnimous wrote, "A salty, high carb snack plus a caffeinated beverage can slow the progression or even stop [a migraine] in its tracks for me." For many migraine sufferers, any option that provides relief is a good solution.