For A Flavorful Soup Every Time, Pay Attention To The Onions

Planning on whipping up a big batch of veggie soup for dinner? Lucky for you, Tasting Table has a ton of yummy soup recipes to choose from. But whether you decide on a hearty minestrone, spicy black bean, or classic chicken noodle, there's one ingredient you'll want to take special care to prepare: the onions. A tear-inducing allium is not to be trifled with; indeed, it has the power to make or break any meal. That holds especially true for soup, a dish that really depends on achieving a harmony of flavors amidst different components. But here's the thing: Onions are as fickle as they are flavorful, and cooking them wrong (or in the wrong order) can throw everything off balance.

If you're including onions in your soup, you'll want to hold the acid until they're thoroughly cooked. Things like wine, tomatoes, lemon juice, or pickled veggies like kimchi all bring some acid to the party. Introducing that element too early will hinder the onion's cooking process by slowing the breakdown of pectin and cellulose, which help give onions their structure. The presence of acid will prevent onions from softening, leading to hard, floating pieces that rise to the top of your broth. It'll also stop them from developing their cooked flavor. Therefore, giving them time to sweat or sauté solo is essential if you're using them in soup.