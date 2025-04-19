Our Favorite Store-Bought Break-And-Bake Cookie Just Makes Sense
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You'll never run out of homemade cookie recipes, but if you need something quick, easy, and ready for the oven, store-bought cookie dough is a godsend. Within that category, break-and-bake doughs work a particular kind of wonder; this category of dessert comes ready to be torn off and arranged on the baking tray, minimizing your responsibilities. Yet while any break-and-bake option guarantees warm cookies in a matter of minutes, one particular brand makes the best of the best — Toll House. The well-known brand's Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough earned the top spot in Tasting Table's ranking of store-bought break-and-bake cookies.
Toll House — which has roots stretching back to the Great Depression – packs a tremendous amount of chocolate into its perfectly-sized Chocolate Chip Lovers cookies. It's that emphasis on well-sweetened flavor, with undertones of vanilla and brown sugar, that distinguishes this break-and-bake variation. Yielding large-sized cookies, this Toll House package also achieves what any good chocolate chip cookie does: It holds up in the oven, crisping up on the edges while maintaining the gooey softness of a just-baked cookie.
That's not to say all Toll House doughs are the same. The brand's Chocolate Chip Lovers break-and-bake product is not to be confused with its regular chocolate chip dough, which earned eighth place in Tasting Table's ranking.
Open a package of Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough for the best ready-to-bake cookies
Toll House's Chocolate Chip Lovers dough comes ready for your next movie night — though make sure you read the name on the package carefully. The brand's regular chocolate chip cookies come smaller and slightly sweeter than the lovers iteration. They also bake in a block shape rather than your typical, rounded cookie, so make sure you get Tasting Table's top-ranked version to maximize your dessert's potential. It's worth noting, however, that the cost of the standard chocolate chip dough yields more cookies; you can pick up a package of 24 chocolate chip cookies for $4.82 at Walmart, whereas that same price yields 12 of Toll House's Chocolate Chip Lovers cookies. Both packages amount to roughly 16 ounces, however, so you have approximately the same amount of dough, just divided in different proportions.
Once you've acquired your Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers, you'll want to bake the cookies at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they turn golden brown. Luckily for anyone with a sweet tooth, that process shouldn't take much of your time. Meaning, you can have warm, extra-large chocolate chip cookies in roughly 10 minutes — no cookie shaping necessary.