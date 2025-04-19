Our Favorite Store-Bought Break-And-Bake Cookie Just Makes Sense

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You'll never run out of homemade cookie recipes, but if you need something quick, easy, and ready for the oven, store-bought cookie dough is a godsend. Within that category, break-and-bake doughs work a particular kind of wonder; this category of dessert comes ready to be torn off and arranged on the baking tray, minimizing your responsibilities. Yet while any break-and-bake option guarantees warm cookies in a matter of minutes, one particular brand makes the best of the best — Toll House. The well-known brand's Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough earned the top spot in Tasting Table's ranking of store-bought break-and-bake cookies.

Toll House — which has roots stretching back to the Great Depression – packs a tremendous amount of chocolate into its perfectly-sized Chocolate Chip Lovers cookies. It's that emphasis on well-sweetened flavor, with undertones of vanilla and brown sugar, that distinguishes this break-and-bake variation. Yielding large-sized cookies, this Toll House package also achieves what any good chocolate chip cookie does: It holds up in the oven, crisping up on the edges while maintaining the gooey softness of a just-baked cookie.

That's not to say all Toll House doughs are the same. The brand's Chocolate Chip Lovers break-and-bake product is not to be confused with its regular chocolate chip dough, which earned eighth place in Tasting Table's ranking.