The Kirkland Signature Spread Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Longing For

Among the many bulk-sized products in your local Costco warehouse, there's one Kirkland Signature product that deserves to be in your next batch of chocolate chip cookies. No, it's not a special type of chocolate or that large bag of King Arthur flour that some Costco shoppers rave about — it's Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter. Maybe you already replaced regular peanut butter with this spread for an array of reasons, but there's also a case for why it should make its way from a sandwich or fruit to homemade cookies.

To start, Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter contains almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds. That unique combination of nuts and seeds will pass on varying flavors to those chocolate chip cookies. You might have indulged in a chocolate chip cookies loaded with peanut butter or crushed nuts, and this Kirkland Signature spread offers a similar nutty taste. The seeds will also add a crunchy texture. According to product reviews, expect it to be less sweet than store-bought peanut butter, but there's probably plenty of sugar in your cookie batter already. The ingredient will also add a dose of omega-3s to the baked goods.