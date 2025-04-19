The Kirkland Signature Spread Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Longing For
Among the many bulk-sized products in your local Costco warehouse, there's one Kirkland Signature product that deserves to be in your next batch of chocolate chip cookies. No, it's not a special type of chocolate or that large bag of King Arthur flour that some Costco shoppers rave about — it's Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter. Maybe you already replaced regular peanut butter with this spread for an array of reasons, but there's also a case for why it should make its way from a sandwich or fruit to homemade cookies.
To start, Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter contains almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds. That unique combination of nuts and seeds will pass on varying flavors to those chocolate chip cookies. You might have indulged in a chocolate chip cookies loaded with peanut butter or crushed nuts, and this Kirkland Signature spread offers a similar nutty taste. The seeds will also add a crunchy texture. According to product reviews, expect it to be less sweet than store-bought peanut butter, but there's probably plenty of sugar in your cookie batter already. The ingredient will also add a dose of omega-3s to the baked goods.
Tips for amping up chocolate chip cookies with Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter spread
You can easily add Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter to basically any chocolate chip cookie recipe for a flavor and texture upgrade. Give it a try with our brown butter chocolate chip cookie or coconut chocolate chip cookie recipes. For any given recipe, use two tablespoons of the nutty-and-seedy spread for every 12 cookies in the batch. And if you are following a recipe that already uses peanut butter or another spread like Nutella, make it an even swap so you don't alter the consistency of the dough too much.
There's no reason to make cookies too complicated, but there are other ingredients to upgrade chocolate chip cookies that are on par with the flavors of Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter Spread. An obvious choice is to lean into the ingredients and add some crushed cashews, almonds, or other nuts like peanuts into the dough. Browning the butter for a richer flavor is also a surefire way to elevate the taste. As a final suggestion, experiment with different chocolates from dark to semisweet to complement the nuttiness of the Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter spread.