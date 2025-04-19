The Artificial-Tasting Prebiotic Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs

Appealing to health-conscious consumers, gut-friendly drinks — like those made by Poppi and Olipop – are believed to aid digestion, support immune function, and boost dietary fiber. They also come in a much more convenient package than other gut-healthy heroes, like kimchi, kraut, and kefir, and contain less sugar than classic sodas, which may account for their rocketing rise in popularity. Having said that, there's one prebiotic drink that you should avoid at all costs: GoodBelly.

The loser in our list of 12 prebiotic and probiotic drink brands, ranked worst to best, we found this particular brand's line of beverages to be artificial tasting, disappointing, and weak (we tasted three different flavors to get a balanced impression of each brand). The mixed berry and mango pineapple flavors were both unimpressive in different ways; the mixed berry had an artificial note to it and a muted character while the mango pineapple had an underwhelming quality and disproportionately veered on the pineapple-y side (even though it fared slightly better in the flavor stakes). However, the worst GoodBelly flavor by far was lemon lime, which tasted like pool water and had a bitter aftertaste. Though its ingredients list includes real fruit juice in the form of organic lemon and lime, it still had an artificial quality that we couldn't get past.