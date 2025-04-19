The Best Way To Store Brazilian Cheese Bread Without Losing Its Crunch

Of the many delicious Brazilian foods there are to try, pão de queijo is one of the most mouthwatering dishes. These little balls of cheesy bread have a crisp exterior to crack into, giving way to a warm, doughy inside that has some satisfying chewiness to it from the rich cheese. The texture of this dish is as important as the flavor, and it can become a little tricky to figure out how to store leftovers and enjoy them again in the same condition. When you make pão de queijo at home, a recipe typically produces around 20 little buns. As irresistible as they are, that means you're likely to have leftovers. What's the best way to do that and preserve the crunchy outside and cheesy inside?

Place any remaining pão de queijo in an airtight container to avoid contact with air and bacteria that will hasten the aging process. Make sure they're arranged in single layers. They'll be good for a day at room temperature and a week in the refrigerator. For long-term storage, you can place the container in the freezer, where the buns will last for one month. The dairy used in pão de queijo shortens the freshness window usually associated with bread.