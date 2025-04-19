The Best Way To Store Brazilian Cheese Bread Without Losing Its Crunch
Of the many delicious Brazilian foods there are to try, pão de queijo is one of the most mouthwatering dishes. These little balls of cheesy bread have a crisp exterior to crack into, giving way to a warm, doughy inside that has some satisfying chewiness to it from the rich cheese. The texture of this dish is as important as the flavor, and it can become a little tricky to figure out how to store leftovers and enjoy them again in the same condition. When you make pão de queijo at home, a recipe typically produces around 20 little buns. As irresistible as they are, that means you're likely to have leftovers. What's the best way to do that and preserve the crunchy outside and cheesy inside?
Place any remaining pão de queijo in an airtight container to avoid contact with air and bacteria that will hasten the aging process. Make sure they're arranged in single layers. They'll be good for a day at room temperature and a week in the refrigerator. For long-term storage, you can place the container in the freezer, where the buns will last for one month. The dairy used in pão de queijo shortens the freshness window usually associated with bread.
How to reheat pão de queijo
Storing pão de queijo properly sets you up for success reheating the buns and reviving their crisp exterior — but you still have to know the reheating basics. As pão de queijo cools after coming out of the oven, its cheese starts to solidify, so you begin losing the soft, toothsome interior. Warm air inevitably comes into contact with that cooling surface, creating condensation that turns the crunchy exterior soggy. It takes just the right methods to restore those textures. Underheat them and you'll have a soggy outside and solid inside, overheat them and you'll burn the cheese and dry out the bread.
There are many ways to reheat different foods to perfection; when it comes to pão de queijo, the oven and the toaster oven are your best bets. For the oven, set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the buns on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 10 to 15 minutes, testing to make sure they're heated throughout. For the toaster oven, set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and the balls should only take five to seven minutes — again, test them, then let them cool just a bit. Alternatively, you can use your air fryer, cooking the bread for five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit with a basket shake halfway through. Break out a dip like chimichurri and enjoy pão de queijo all over again.