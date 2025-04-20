The Canned Espresso Martini You're Better Off Skipping

When you think of treating yourself to an espresso martini, you likely envision yourself at a fancy hotel bar, sipping a rich, creamy adult coffee that's been topped with just the right amount of foam and a sprinkle of coffee grounds or a few coffee beans and placed inside a stunning coupe glass. But sometimes, when the mood strikes, a canned version is easier to come by. While brands like Buzzballz and Can-Tini offer some of the best, there's one particular brand you should leave on the shelf.

Tasting Table ranked 14 canned espresso martinis and determined that Tribini's Toasted Hazelnut Espresso Martini was the worst of the bunch. Described on the company's website as "a nutty, earthy spin on the classic cocktail," our reviewer struggled to take just a few sips, detecting a "deep, bitter flavor" that tasted more burnt than toasted. They also signaled an equally burnt aftertaste that lingered for far too long.

In our review, we focused on the smoothness and bitterness of the drink, as well as how much liquor was detected. And, while Tribini claims its Toasted Hazelnut Espresso Martini is "an aroma-pleasing spirit [that] will awaken your senses," our findings weren't as such.