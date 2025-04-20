The Canned Espresso Martini You're Better Off Skipping
When you think of treating yourself to an espresso martini, you likely envision yourself at a fancy hotel bar, sipping a rich, creamy adult coffee that's been topped with just the right amount of foam and a sprinkle of coffee grounds or a few coffee beans and placed inside a stunning coupe glass. But sometimes, when the mood strikes, a canned version is easier to come by. While brands like Buzzballz and Can-Tini offer some of the best, there's one particular brand you should leave on the shelf.
Tasting Table ranked 14 canned espresso martinis and determined that Tribini's Toasted Hazelnut Espresso Martini was the worst of the bunch. Described on the company's website as "a nutty, earthy spin on the classic cocktail," our reviewer struggled to take just a few sips, detecting a "deep, bitter flavor" that tasted more burnt than toasted. They also signaled an equally burnt aftertaste that lingered for far too long.
In our review, we focused on the smoothness and bitterness of the drink, as well as how much liquor was detected. And, while Tribini claims its Toasted Hazelnut Espresso Martini is "an aroma-pleasing spirit [that] will awaken your senses," our findings weren't as such.
More about Tribini and its other offerings
Tribini isn't all bad. It is gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free, which means that those choosing to abstain from — or required to avoid — certain ingredients can indulge. It's also an award-winning ready-to-drink option, with RTD Magazine slapping a silver medal on it in 2024, and it's made with natural ingredients, including water, six-times distilled gluten-free vodka, espresso extract, monk fruit, and stevia.
"Our commitment to delivering mixologist-quality cocktails means we do not settle for cheap ingredients or lackluster taste," Tribini explains. Perhaps the company simply missed the mark with its Toasted Hazelnut Espresso Martini.
If you'd like to give Tribini's other offerings a chance, check out its Golden Espresso Martini, which landed in the sixth position of Tasting Table's ranking, or its Double Espresso, which was ranked 13th. Or, if you'd like to go straight to the top of the list, check out The After Hours Espresso Martini by Thomas Ashbourne or Buzzballz's Espresso Martini.