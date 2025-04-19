The One Step You Can't Forget When Baking Eggs In The Oven

Baked eggs are a fantastic option when making brunch for a crowd as you can cook half a dozen or more in a single dish. Moreover, the flavor possibilities are endless. For example, you could easily bake your eggs with spinach and leeks, crack them into the spicy and fire-roasted base of a Middle Eastern shakshuka, or nestle them in an aromatic mixture of garlicky mushrooms and cheese. However, there's one die hard rule you must follow with all of these varied recipes: Generously grease your baking dish before you begin to prevent the eggs from sticking to the bottom.

One of the fastest ways to prepare your baking dish is to spritz it with a cooking spray. It's mess-free, quick, and guarantees that an even coating of fat is distributed across the base. The spray can also get into the nooks and crannies of a dish that has any designs or detailing on the bottom. However, if you want to maximize the flavor of your baked eggs, butter is the perfect option. Simply spread softened butter all over your dish to boost the savoriness of your meal and lend it a rich and nutty aroma. Shortening and lard are two other flavorful fats you could use if you don't have any butter on hand. Leftover grease from cooking the other elements, such as rashers of bacon, is another option which will lend your eggs a unique smoky quality.