Your New Favorite Dirty Martini Garnish Packs A Tart, Briny Punch

If you're a fan of the dirty martini, chances are you love the tangy, savory aspect of the classic cocktail. But if you've had one too many olive-enhanced beverages, perhaps it's time for a change. Enter, dilly beans. What are dilly beans, you ask? These tasty bites are made by pickling green beans in vinegar and seasonings, including garlic and dill, and sometimes additions like black peppercorns or mustard seeds. You can even add some red pepper flakes if you want a bit of heat.

When used in a standard dirty martini recipe, dilly beans bring a tart and briny garnish to your vodka or gin and vermouth. Simply swap your olive brine for dilly bean brine using a 1:1 ratio. Then, after shaking up your mix and straining it into your martini glass, slide a couple beans onto a toothpick or something fancier, like these reusable stainless steel garnish skewers from Demigo, for a familiar, yet unique punch to your drink.