Your New Favorite Dirty Martini Garnish Packs A Tart, Briny Punch
If you're a fan of the dirty martini, chances are you love the tangy, savory aspect of the classic cocktail. But if you've had one too many olive-enhanced beverages, perhaps it's time for a change. Enter, dilly beans. What are dilly beans, you ask? These tasty bites are made by pickling green beans in vinegar and seasonings, including garlic and dill, and sometimes additions like black peppercorns or mustard seeds. You can even add some red pepper flakes if you want a bit of heat.
When used in a standard dirty martini recipe, dilly beans bring a tart and briny garnish to your vodka or gin and vermouth. Simply swap your olive brine for dilly bean brine using a 1:1 ratio. Then, after shaking up your mix and straining it into your martini glass, slide a couple beans onto a toothpick or something fancier, like these reusable stainless steel garnish skewers from Demigo, for a familiar, yet unique punch to your drink.
Other pickled ingredients to use in your dirty martini
If you tried the dilly bean martini and loved it, or prefer to steer clear of this addition, there are other ways you can add fun twists to your dirty martinis with pickled vegetables. For example, Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints, of At the Immigrant's Table, came up with a delectable pickle martini, which swaps olive juice for pickle brine and adds two pickled pearl onions and one gherkin for garnish. You could also use the brine of ginger-pickled carrots and use a few baby carrots for garnish.
For a spicier twist on a dirty martini, grab a jar of pickled jalapeño or chili peppers. Just keep in mind that you may want to dilute the brine with some water or the standard olive juice if you find it too spicy for easy sipping. And, as always, be sure to add a garnish that signifies the drink's flavor.