12 Products Garlic Lovers Will Want In Their Kitchen ASAP

Garlic can be a flavorful addition to a variety of dishes. It can offer a subtle flavor when used in small quantities, though it can have a more pungent effect when used in larger quantities and with other spices. If you're a fan of all things garlic, then you know nothing compares to the taste of fresh garlic. Garlic powder and other packaged options from the grocery store may be convenient, but there is no contest. Fresh garlic will win every time, whether you're preparing your favorite homemade garlic bread recipe or some creamy garlic butter noodles.
As you're mastering the top tips for cooking with garlic, you need the right tools to help you implement them and to make sure each recipe turns out perfectly. There are more tools and gadgets on the market designed for garlic than one might think. So, we used customer ratings and reviews to make a list of the most useful tools every garlic lover needs, whether you're chopping, mincing, or just storing it.
Leifheit gourmet garlic slicer
While some recipes will call for tiny pieces of pressed or minced garlic, others will call for larger pieces. You'll want to try the Leifheit gourmet garlic slicer for the latter. The twisting design sends the peeled cloves through two small blades located at the base. The blades thinly slice the cloves. You can even get more out of your purchase by using the slicer for other small items, such as veggies, chocolate, or even cheese. Cleanup is as easy as slicing is, since this tool is dishwasher-safe.
The vast majority of customers have given this garlic slicer a four or five-star rating. In their write-ups, many share that it is easy to use and works well. Customers note that it creates very thin slices of garlic, which are ideal for their cooking needs. Many are also pleased with how easy it is to take apart and clean.
OXO Good Grips etched ginger and garlic grater
When you need to grate garlic for a recipe, reach for the OXO Good Grips etched ginger and garlic grater. This mini grater is perfectly sized for small cloves of garlic. It features a non-slip foot to prevent it from sliding across the countertop or cutting board as you work, has a comfortable, non-slip handle, and uses high etched stainless steel teeth to effectively grate each clove. The grater also comes with a snap-on cover to prevent accidental injury when the tool isn't in use. The cover can also double as a scraper to help you collect the grated garlic. In addition to grating garlic, you can also use this tool for ginger, horseradish, and turmeric.
If you ask customers what they think about this garlic grater, you're bound to hear a lot of positive feedback. It has a very high rating on Amazon, with an overwhelming number of five-star reviews. One of the features that several reviewers highlight is the grating performance and quality of the tool. They share that it makes it possible to easily grate garlic and many other foods, and note that the foot keeps it from sliding around as you work. In their reviews, other users highlight the comfortable grip handle and appreciate that you can just pop it in the dishwasher when you're done.
Dayyet garlic keeper
If you're looking for the absolute best ways to keep garlic fresh, don't overlook this garlic keeper from Dayyet. Its design features six vent holes that ensure adequate airflow to keep the garlic from getting overly moist or going bad quickly. The ceramic container also has a wooden lid that keeps light from hitting the garlic, further extending its shelf life. It's large enough to hold up to three heads of garlic. It also features a clean and modern design, allowing you to leave it out on the counter without taking away from the overall aesthetics of your space.
According to customer reviews, this garlic keeper is a good option to consider if you want to extend the shelf life of each head of garlic you purchase. Its ability to keep garlic fresh is one feature that several reviewers praise in their write-ups. Users are also pleased with the aesthetics of the keeper. They note that it looks great on the kitchen counters — all while serving an important function.
Cuisinart garlic slicer and grater
The Cuisinart garlic slicer and grater is another tool that true garlic lovers may want to add to their kitchen. It features two different blades: one for slicing and another for grating. Each blade is made from quality stainless steel. Cuisinart added a food holder and pusher to the design to keep your fingers from accidentally getting sliced as you work. A blade cover is also included with each purchase for safe storage. In addition to using this tool for garlic, you can also use it to slice and grate other items, such as radishes, ginger, and nutmeg.
Most reviewers have positive things to share about this slicer and grater. Overall, they find that it is easy to use and clean. Many reviewers are happy with how well it grates and slices garlic, but some others are not as impressed. They note that the tool doesn't feel as sturdy as they would like, which can make it more challenging to smoothly slide garlic and other items over the blades.
OXO Good Grips garlic press
Take a look at the OXO Good Grips garlic press. It is designed to easily press through multiple cloves of garlic at a time. There's no need to peel the cloves first; simply press them whole, and the integrated cleaner will press out the peels for you. OXO also designed this press with durability in mind. It features die-cast zinc construction and offers comfortable, non-slip handles. The press is also dishwasher-safe, making for easy cleaning.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given this garlic press a four or five-star review. One feature that several highlight is the overall quality of the press. Users note that it feels very heavy-duty and sturdy, making it easier to press larger cloves of garlic. Overall, users also find this model comfortable to hold. They like the ergonomic handles that reduce the stress on their hands. Another feature that many note is the built-in cleaner. They appreciate how it removes the skin after pressing each clove, simplifying the cleanup process. And, since the cleaner is built into the press, it doesn't get lost — unlike other products that come with small attachments.
NexTrend garlic twister
When a recipe calls for minced garlic, there's an easier option than using a chef's knife to tediously chop several cloves: Use the NexTrend garlic twister instead. Insert two or three cloves into the canister and twist it to mince the garlic and release the small pieces — along with the garlic juices — into the base. The minced garlic collects into two triangle shapes within the base, making it easy to remove. You can even use the tool to peel the cloves before mincing them by hitting the base against them. This twisting tool can be used to mince more than just garlic, too; try it with ginger, nuts, and herbs.
The vast majority of reviewers gave this twister a four or five-star review. Ease of use and performance were two of the features that were highlighted across several reviews. Users share that the tool makes it quick and easy to mince garlic. They appreciate the overall design and how it keeps their hands from smelling like garlic. Users are also pleased with the simplicity of cleanup, thanks to the dishwasher-safe design.
Joseph Joseph garlic rocker
While it may look simple, you'll be impressed with the performance of the Joseph Joseph garlic rocker. The stainless steel tool features a flat base with several holes. You can place the holes over a peeled garlic clove and use the two handles to rock it back and forth. Then, scrape the garlic into the pot or mixing bowl. Your hands won't need to touch the minced garlic at any point during the process, helping to keep them from absorbing the pungent odor. Once you've finished working, you can pop the rocker straight into the dishwasher.
Generally speaking, customers are pleased with their decision to purchase this garlic rocker. They appreciate its simple and straightforward design that delivers quick results. Reviewers also highlight the durable stainless steel construction, sharing that the tool feels very well-made.
Ototo Gracula garlic crusher
While folklore may lead you to believe that garlic and vampires don't mix, the Ototo Gracula garlic crusher may convince you otherwise. This cute, vampire-shaped tool makes it easy to crush garlic. After peeling the clove, simply place it in the base (the vampire's body), and then place the head piece back in and twist it around a few times. Once you lift off the head, you'll reveal the collected crushed garlic that's ready to add to your garlic butter shrimp recipe or other favorites.
Reviewers have many positive things to say about this tool. Several praise the cute and unique design, noting that it can make a good gift or a conversation starter when entertaining. Overall, reviewers also find the crusher easy to use and say that it saves them a lot of time compared to mincing by hand. However, while most users are pleased with its look and performance, a few do note that it can be difficult to remove all of the garlic after they're finished crushing it.
OXO Good Grips silicone garlic peeler
Cooking with garlic is great. Tediously peeling each clove, especially when a recipe calls for several of them, is not so great. The OXO Good Grips silicone garlic peeler makes peeling garlic easy so you can get to cooking and enjoying that garlicky recipe even sooner. The simple silicone tube is surprisingly easy to use. Just put a clove of garlic inside and press firmly against it with the palm of your hand. Within a few seconds, the peel will be removed from the clove, and you'll be ready to move on to the next step in your recipe. The tube is dishwasher-safe and comes with a vented plastic box for storage.
By and large, users are impressed with this little garlic peeler from OXO Good Grips. They praise how easy it is to use and note that it requires little effort to operate. Many also note how much time it has saved them in the kitchen. In their reviews, customers also describe this tool as a great value, given its low price and functionality.
Norpro garlic baker
If you've never tried baked garlic, then you've been missing out. Roasting the garlic mellows its flavor and brings out caramel and sweet notes. The garlic tastes great spread on bread, mixed in with your favorite sauce or mashed potato recipe, or even stirred with cream cheese and other herbs and spread on a bagel. If your mouth is watering considering all of these possibilities, then you'll want to take a look at the Norpro garlic baker. The little terra cotta baker is the optimal size for roasting a whole head of garlic. It features a dome-shaped lid with a steam vent. You can even use the baker to store your fresh garlic heads.
Ask customers for their thoughts on the Norpro Garlic Baker and you'll definitely hear how well it works for roasting garlic. Reviewers note that the resulting slow-roasted garlic is flavorful and perfect for a variety of recipes. Several customers also mention the ease of cleaning the baker in their reviews. They appreciate that the interior is glazed, making it much easier to remove any residue from the surface after cooking.
Evriholder garlic keeper
If you're tired of your garlic heads sprouting or getting overly soft before you get the chance to cook with them, it could mean that you aren't storing them properly. Consider using the Evriholder garlic keeper to help extend their shelf life.
This drawstring bag is made from breathable cotton, which allows for adequate airflow and circulation around each head of garlic. Not only does it offer proper ventilation, but it also helps block out light, keeping the cloves fresher for longer. The bag's design features two drawstrings — one at the top for adding new cloves and one at the base — to encourage you to use the older heads first.
Users are mostly satisfied with this garlic keeper bag. They share that their garlic cloves don't rot and that they stay fresher longer when stored in the bag. Users are also pleased with the overall design of the bag. They find that it holds many garlic cloves and appreciate that it's easy to hang it inside their pantry.
Chef'n GarlicZoom garlic chopper
The Chef'n GarlicZoom garlic chopper puts a creative spin (literally) on the way you mince garlic cloves. After adding two or three cloves to the upper chamber, all you need to do is roll the tool back and forth across the counter (picture a child playing with a toy car). After a few passes, the garlic will be minced and ready to use. If you want it even more finely minced for your favorite buttery garlic knots recipe, just roll it a few additional times. Once you're all done, you can wash it in the dishwasher.
The majority of customers are glad that they decided to give this garlic chopper a try. They appreciate its unique design and, overall, find that it does a good job mincing garlic cloves. Several users also highlight it as a time-saving addition to their kitchen. However, a few reviewers expressed some concerns over the sturdiness of the tool, sharing that theirs broke more quickly than they were expecting.
Methodology
We considered a range of factors as we pulled together this list of the top products for garlic lovers. First, we wanted to offer a wide range of product options for slicing, dicing, chopping, grating, and storing garlic. So, we looked for different tools that would help accomplish all of these goals.
Then, we used customer reviews to narrow down the best products. We looked both at the average star rating as well as the number of reviews for each product. All of our selections have an average rating of at least four stars and have been reviewed by hundreds (and often thousands) of customers.