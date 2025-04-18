Make Ground Beef Twice As Flavorful By Rendering One Other Meat First

Ground beef is an easy and affordable way to add filling protein to a recipe, but it doesn't always deliver as much as you want in the flavor department. It's not that ground beef can't be tasty, but just that it tends to be a little one-note. This can be fine in recipes that rely on other spices or a sauce for flavor, but if you were relying on your meat to be the backbone of your meals' taste, it can fall a little flat. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to add some extra depth and complexity to the flavor of your ground beef while still emphasizing the meatiness instead of spices, and like so many things in cooking, it's a lesson you can learn from Italian-American grandmas. Whenever your ground beef needs a little boost, add some pork.

The mixture of ground beef and pork isn't exclusive to Italian-American cooking by any means, but it's the backbone of many classic dishes like Bolognese and Italian meatballs, which hold within them great lessons in how pork and beef can pair. While ground beef in a meatball provides a robust, meaty flavor, ground sausage adds a richness from pork fat, extra depth from a second meat, and additional flavors from the spices and seasoning in the sausage. What's great about rendering out a little pork fat is that it can come from so many delicious places, depending on which flavors you want.