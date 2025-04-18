Don't Forget This Step Before Pulling Espresso Shots On Your New Machine

Invested in a shiny new espresso machine to pull the perfect shots at home? The urge to immediately rip open the box, plug in your appliance, and make that first caffeinated beverage is all too real. However, it's important to momentarily temper your excitement so you don't miss one vital step before making your premier espresso shot: cleaning your machine.

In the same way as you'd wash a new set of crockery prior to use, you must clean your coffee machine before giving it an inaugural whirl. As much as it may have that brand new smell and gleaming surface, the truth is you can't be certain the exterior and interior mechanisms are spotless in reality. In all likelihood your appliance will be covered in unwanted residues, such as dust or fine particles, from the shipping and manufacturing process, which might not be visible at first sight. Moreover, this grime could adversely affect the taste of your first coffee, wrecking the entire experience of that initial ambrosial sip and perhaps even making you think there's something wrong with your beans.

To make an espresso that's crisp and clean, the first step is to remove any bit and pieces that easily come off your machine, such as the water receptacle, drip tray, and filter basket, before washing in soapy water. Follow up by wiping down the exterior of your appliance with a damp cloth and putting it through a brew cycle with plain water to clean the internal parts.