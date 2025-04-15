How To Quickly Thaw Frozen Meat Using Just Two Pans

Pots and pans made from cast iron or enamel are less useful for defrosting meat quickly as they are not great conductors of heat, and their considerable weight may wind up crushing the meat. But the two-pan defrosting method also works with metal baking sheets, baking tins, or even bowls with a wide, flat bottom — as long as the meat is able to sit flush against the metal surface. This method works so well because metal pans gently transfer the warm temperature of the air in your kitchen to the meat, especially since the bottom pan being upside down allows for warm air flow underneath the meat, as opposed to it sitting directly on a cool kitchen counter.

You can even take this defrosting technique a step further by adding some warm water to the top metal pan — but be careful as this can be precarious and could lead to spills. Once the meat is thawed, either use it immediately or return it to the refrigerator to store it at a food-safe temperature. Keep in mind that meat should not be left out at room temperature for prolonged periods of time. While you should avoid cooking meat from frozen since it affects texture, among other things, this faster defrosting method is a great trick for when you're short on time.