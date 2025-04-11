When To Bake Chicken Breasts Covered Vs Uncovered, According To A Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken breasts are the most versatile protein out there. You can sear them in a skillet with a pat of butter and herbs to make a quick lunch, steam them to make Hainanese chicken rice, or bread them with panko before shallow frying to make chicken schnitzel. However, baking your chicken is the ultimate way to make dinner when you're in a low-effort mood. But how do you know whether to bake your chicken breasts covered or uncovered? We got some tips from meat expert Courtney Luna, author of international bestselling cookbook "Carnivore in the Kitchen: A Fresh and Fun Approach to Meat-Based Meals."

"Covered is great when you are baking with a broth or sauce to retain moisture," advises the TikTok carnivore influencer. "Low, slow and covered is great for moist chicken, such as in a casserole."

Cooking chicken breast with the lid on traps steam inside the pot, which helps it to retain the meat's juiciness. The steam also encourages the chicken to cook faster, and when simmering your chicken breast in a French style chasseur sauce, keeping the lid on your Dutch oven allows the tomatoes, mushrooms and wine to cook down and produce a luscious jus that keeps the protein moist. Don't have a lid? Place a piece of aluminum foil or parchment paper over your chicken to make a cartouche, which will keep the steam inside and prevent the chicken developing a crust.