No, You Can't Fix Over-Creamed Butter. Here's What To Do Instead

If you love baking sweet treats from scratch, you've probably creamed a lot of butter and sugar. This oh-so important step is one of the most prevalent and versatile actions in the baking world, creating a light and airy texture in a wide range of recipes, from buttery sugar cookies to glazed mini baked donuts. Baking is an exact science, and sometimes a small mistake might leave your butter over-creamed. For example, maybe you missed the visual cues for properly creamed butter and sugar, or you might have left your stand mixer unattended for a little while. Now, instead of being light and fluffy, the butter is far too airy and quite greasy. When incorporated into a recipe, over-creamed creates a final product that collapses after baking, or has far more dense texture. The worst part? It can't be undone.

Thankfully, there's a solution to this culinary conundrum. Instead of tossing your over-creamed butter in the bin, this mixture makes for a straightforward, yet delightfully-rich spread that can be used on just about anything. Not unlike a whipped butter topping, this spread can be smeared on toast, warm biscuits, freshly-baked muffins, and more. Before you get to enjoying your spread, stir in a pinch of salt into the mixture to help ground the richness of the butter and the sugar's powerful sweetness. While this simple spread is great on its own, there's no shortage of add-ons to enhance this spread's flavors.