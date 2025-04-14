The Popular Soy Sauce Brand That Offers A Gluten-Free Variety

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soy sauce is a pantry staple. It can be dribbled over your favorite sushi, the base ingredient of a meat marinade, or even mashed into a stick of softened butter to create a compound spread. The umami flavor it adds to a stir fry sauce or kung pao chicken can't be replicated and is oh-so-satisfying for your taste buds; however, because this liquid is made by fermenting wheat, water, soybeans, and salt, individuals with gluten sensitivities may shy away from favorite Asian dishes that require it. Luckily, there are many types of soy sauce, including a gluten-free version made by the popular soy sauce brand Kikkoman.

Kikkoman gluten-free soy sauce is certified gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America, a stamp of approval members of the gluten sensitive community will appreciate. But how does Kikkoman eliminate gluten from its soy sauce? The maker of this brand still uses soybeans and water, but instead of wheat, it uses rice to achieve that deep, rich flavor that is synonymous with this liquid.