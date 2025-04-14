What Exactly Is A Bourbon Neck Pour? The Science (And Myth) Behind The Phenomenon

There are several bourbon myths that can be debunked, but the "bourbon neck pour" is one that is fiercely debated between bourbon experts. Some insist the neck pour has no scientific basis and is more about the psychology of the drinker. Others believe that when the bottle is freshly cracked open, the whiskey in the bottle neck doesn't taste as satisfying since it hasn't had time to open up when exposed to air. We consulted with Chris Walster, whiskey connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, for his take on the controversial neck pour. "The diversity of opinion is down to whether the whiskey tastes better when first poured or more suitable after it has time to oxide (otherwise known as breathe), which assists in opening and rounding the flavors," he explains.

As Walster notes, when whiskey is bottled at a distillery, it's sealed airtight, which prevents oxidation — a chemical reaction that can change the taste of the whiskey when exposed to air — from occurring. "Sometimes you will find that a whiskey, when first opened, is not to your liking," Walster continues, "but when given the chance to 'breathe,' it will open up and taste better. This is particularly relevant to longer-aged whiskeys, similar to how you will leave a good bottle of wine to breathe before drinking." Thus, that first pour (the bourbon in the bottle's neck) may be a disappointment, especially if it's one of the best bourbon brands you're trying for the first time.