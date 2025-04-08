Never Overcook Pasta Again With Help From Barilla's Spotify Playlists

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Both professional and home-kitchen chefs acknowledge the wisdom of setting timers for properly cooked food. Some say it's especially crucial for relatively quick-cooking soft foods requiring al dente structure, like pasta. Almost nobody likes mushy, gummy, or soggy pasta noodles, typically a result of excessively long swims in boiling-hot water. Timing is everything, and even a few seconds could cross the line from fantastic to failure. That's why a peculiar pasta-timing technique has recently gone viral on X.

This could become a favorite way to spend those nine to 11 minutes required for perfectly cooked pasta, depending on the type and brand. In this case, it's Barilla spaghetti, penne, fusilli, and linguine. Rather than waiting in bored silence while your pasta simmers and bubbles, and potentially overcooking it, there's a Spotify playlist devoted entirely to cooking those four shapes of Barilla pasta. Each song is precisely timed to start and end in the exact number of minutes it takes to reach al dente nirvana.

If you imagine a style of music not to your liking, the Barilla company has you covered, to a certain extent. Each of the four pastas has two separate devoted playlists, each in a genre to fit a customer's mood. They include styles ranging from pop to hip hop, classic, indie, top hits, and more. Here's a peek inside that Spotify world of quirky noodle-groovin.