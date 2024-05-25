The Family-Focused Origin Story Of Barilla

Barilla is a household name when it comes to pasta, and its deep blue box with its red-and-white logo is one of the most recognizable packaging in the pasta aisle. But this state of affairs didn't just spring out of nowhere. Through business savvy, good investments, and especially strong family ties, this company has come a long way since it opened in 1877 as a simple bread and pasta shop in Parma — the birthplace of some of Italy's best foodstuffs, like Parmesan cheese and prosciutto (also known as Parma ham).

Indeed, the story of Barilla's rise from modest bakery to colossal empire — which sells not only pasta but also an array of sauces and owns several subsidiaries that make a range of cookies and crackers — is the stuff of legend. This is why Tasting Table reached out to the company to get an insider's view on the series of events that took the Barilla company, and the family that runs it, to where it is today. So let's go back to the very beginning and find out how the company started out, weathered two World Wars, and continues to provide good quality pasta and other products at every turn.