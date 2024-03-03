Is Barilla Pasta Vegan? Here's What We Know

For many vegans, a food label that states that a product is processed on equipment that handles non-vegan ingredients and "might" contain something like eggs, milk, or fish, isn't much of an issue. If you're one of them, then you can carry on enjoying all of the Barilla Protein Plus pasta you like. The rest of you, however, may want to look into some other options — and, fortunately, there are many of them.

For one, you can enjoy most of Barilla's other products, including its spaghetti, rotini, and penne, among others. You can also reach for any of the brand's gluten-free pasta options, as they're all certified gluten-free and are therefore processed on separate equipment than any of their other, more glutenous products. Now, it's understandable if you're still a bit disappointed. It's no secret that those on plant-based diets have limited choices when it comes to vegan protein sources, and Barilla's Protein Plus line was a convenient option.

But luckily, there are many others. Barilla itself has a full line of chickpea and red lentil-based pasta alternatives, which provide a healthy addition of plant-based protein to all of your pasta dishes — without any mentions of possible cross-contamination. However, there are other brands, too. Banza is a notable one, selling bright orange boxes of chickpea-based pasta in all of your favorite forms. There's also GoodWheat, which makes its pasta from a wheat variety that delivers an impressive 9 grams of plant-based protein per serving.