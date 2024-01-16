Barilla's Adorable Heart-Shaped Pasta To Hit Grocery Stores Nationwide

For a lot of people, nothing says, "I love you," like a great, home-cooked meal, and Barilla is looking to make your recipes a little more romantic this year with a wide release of its popular heart-shaped pasta. Released this time last year for the Valentine's Day season, the Barilla originally only made the seasonal shape available through an online giveaway, which was a bit of a disappointment for cooks enamored with the cute, unique pasta. Well, the pasta maker has heard your demands. This year, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Barilla is bringing back the shape, called Barilla Love, and expanding its availability to select grocery stores and Nordstrom Restaurant Group locations nationwide.

The Barilla Love shape is based on the company's Mezzi Rigatoni, which is a smaller version of the classic rigatoni pasta. Once released, the heart-shaped pasta will be found on special displays in stores, near the pasta or seasonal product sections. If you want to get a taste of how professional chefs use Barilla Love, you can check out a Nordstrom Restaurant. Throughout February, Barilla will be doing a menu takeover at Nordstrom's eateries, with each pasta dish featuring the Valentine's shape.