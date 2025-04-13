Here's How To Freeze Potatoes After You Roast Them
Crispy roasted potatoes are a vegetable masterpiece. They're salty and sweet with just the right amount of crunch before you hit that buttery soft interior; however, if you find you've made too many, don't worry. You don't have to enter an eating contest with yourself. You can freeze them instead. But to ensure they don't turn into a mushy mess, you are going to need to prep them properly and that starts with allowing them to cool down to room temperature.
Once your lemony roasted potatoes, or whatever flavor of roasted potatoes you like to make, are cooled, you want to flash freeze them. This is an easy two-step process. First, arrange them neatly on a sheet pan so they are not touching and put the pan in the freezer for at least four hours, but if you go to bed and forget about them, no problem. Just take them out in the morning, place them in a freezer-safe, airtight storage bag or container, and place your frosty roasted potatoes back in the freezer for future use.
How to thaw and reheat roasted potatoes
Frozen roasted potatoes will last for about 3 months if stored properly in the freezer. When you are ready to thaw them, your first instinct may be to let them set out on the countertop, but that's not the best approach. Instead, skip the defrost. The best way to reheat roasted potatoes and maintain crispiness after they've been frozen is to pop them right back into the oven. This will allow any excess moisture to evaporate and will leave you with a nice crunch when you bite back into your roast potatoes.
How can you tell if your frozen roast potatoes are not worthy of reheating to serve alongside something tasty like a sheet pan snapper? You need to rely on your senses. First look and see if there is any mold or freezer burn. If they are slimy, smell bad, or the taste is off after you reheat them, you probably want to toss them and make a new batch.