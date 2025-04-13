Here's How To Freeze Potatoes After You Roast Them

Crispy roasted potatoes are a vegetable masterpiece. They're salty and sweet with just the right amount of crunch before you hit that buttery soft interior; however, if you find you've made too many, don't worry. You don't have to enter an eating contest with yourself. You can freeze them instead. But to ensure they don't turn into a mushy mess, you are going to need to prep them properly and that starts with allowing them to cool down to room temperature.

Once your lemony roasted potatoes, or whatever flavor of roasted potatoes you like to make, are cooled, you want to flash freeze them. This is an easy two-step process. First, arrange them neatly on a sheet pan so they are not touching and put the pan in the freezer for at least four hours, but if you go to bed and forget about them, no problem. Just take them out in the morning, place them in a freezer-safe, airtight storage bag or container, and place your frosty roasted potatoes back in the freezer for future use.