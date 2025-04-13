Avoid A Soggy Tater Tot Casserole With This Simple Assembly Tip

Tater tot casserole is a midwestern delicacy. Usually, a tater tot casserole has a base of ground beef, canned vegetables, and canned cream soups, topped with a layer of tater tots forming a golden potato "crust." It's a cozy, hearty meal invented by farmwives during the Great Depression when affordable, filling food that could be prepared in large portions was vital. The dish grew in popularity and evolved, becoming a popular addition at potlucks, dinner parties, and other community events. The first recipe for a casserole or "hotdish," as it is formally known in its home state of Minnesota, can be found in a community cookbook from the 1930s.

Today, every iteration of tater tot casserole follows the original framework: protein, veggie, starch, and sauce. It remains a comfort food that is central to midwestern culture, representative of the salt-of-the-earth identity that has been forged in this region. With endless room for customization, tater tot casserole can be adjusted to suit any dietary restriction or food preference. The only non-negotiable is a crispy, fluffy, golden crown of tater tots on top. To get the crispiest tots possible, don't overcrowd the pan. It may be tempting to load up the top of your casserole with a mound of tater tots, but the rule of quality over quantity applies here. Taking the time to spread the tots over the top allows more air flow throughout the crevices between them and provides extra surface area for crisping up.