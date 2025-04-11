Your Instant Ramen Needs This DIY Sesame Sauce Immediately

Instant ramen is the king of the lazy dinner, but you don't have to eat it exactly as the packaging instructs. Sometimes, the flavor packet contents are a little too salty, a little too bland, or simply not what you're in the mood for. Instead, elevate your instant ramen with a quick and easy sesame sauce.

TikTok is a hotbed of all kinds of short-form content, but its inventive tips on how to make cooking quick, delicious meals an even shorter process is one our favorite parts of the app. TikTok user eatsbyrachel's recipe for an umami-rich sesame sauce whipped up from common fridge and pantry ingredients perfectly encapsulates this. Made with soy sauce, minced ginger and garlic, chili oil, tahini, sesame oil, and black vinegar, it has a nutty, yet fiery taste that coats any run-of-the-mill instant ramen noodles with a creamy finish.

Loosened with starchy hot water from the pot of noodles, the sauce comes together quite seamlessly while tasting like something that requires much more effort. Besides its deeply savory flavor, it's also highly customizable. Almond or peanut butter work as an alternative for tahini, a splash of balsamic and rice vinegar can substitute black vinegar, and gochujang or sriracha make a sweet stand-in for chili oil.