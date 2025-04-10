Cube Steak Vs Ground Beef: What's The Difference?

It can sometimes be difficult to tell cube steak and ground beef apart, especially if you pick up a pack in a rush and don't pay much attention to the label. But the two types of beef vary in a number of ways, the primary one being the little surprise you get when you think you've purchased ground beef (or mince as we often call it) and start prepping your filling for tacos, and you find a piece of whole steak instead.

In essence, cube steak — also called cubed steak and minute steak — is a solid piece of meat that has been beaten with a meat mallet to tenderize the meat. This hammering process leaves patterns on the meat that, at a quick glance, make it look very similar to ground beef. Ground beef on the other hand is when steak is passed through a machine that breaks it up, shreds it, or cuts it into tiny pieces that are packaged for purchase.

Cube steak is also taken from the top or bottom round of the cow, which are found on the inside and outside of the cow's back legs respectively. Ground beef, however, can come from various parts of the cow, depending on which cut of beef is used.