Cube Steak Vs Ground Beef: What's The Difference?
It can sometimes be difficult to tell cube steak and ground beef apart, especially if you pick up a pack in a rush and don't pay much attention to the label. But the two types of beef vary in a number of ways, the primary one being the little surprise you get when you think you've purchased ground beef (or mince as we often call it) and start prepping your filling for tacos, and you find a piece of whole steak instead.
In essence, cube steak — also called cubed steak and minute steak — is a solid piece of meat that has been beaten with a meat mallet to tenderize the meat. This hammering process leaves patterns on the meat that, at a quick glance, make it look very similar to ground beef. Ground beef on the other hand is when steak is passed through a machine that breaks it up, shreds it, or cuts it into tiny pieces that are packaged for purchase.
Cube steak is also taken from the top or bottom round of the cow, which are found on the inside and outside of the cow's back legs respectively. Ground beef, however, can come from various parts of the cow, depending on which cut of beef is used.
Ground beef gives you more options
There are undeniably more options cooking with ground beef than you'll find with cube steak. Of the many cuts that ground beef can be made from, there are four that you'll find easily on shelves. The most popular cut is chuck steak. This comes from the forequarter of the cow — which is quite a large area, made up of the upper side of the legs, some of the shoulder blade, and parts of the neck. Chuck is one of the more affordable cuts of meat, which is why it is popular with the more cost-conscious shopper.
The other three are sirloin, round, and brisket — with each taken from different cuts of beef. Sirloin comes from the loin area of the cow near its back legs, while round ground beef, like its cubed peer, is taken from the rump/thigh area. Then we have brisket, which will be made from cuts of meat from the cow's chest. Ground beef can also be made from a combination of the meats with varying levels of fat being added for flavor enhancement. Your choice will depend on how you plan to use it and how much flavor you want out of it.
A 70/30 ratio means you're getting 70% lean meat and 30% fat, which is quite high — but it's also more affordable because this ground beef is either made from chuck or from a varying mix of cuts. This mince you'd use for dishes like burger patties, meatballs, and meatloaf.
Easy does it with your cube steak
Easing off from the myriad choices you have with ground beef, cube steak is far simpler — to choose it off the shelf, and to cook it. The beauty of cubed steak is that it is pre-tenderized, so it's super quick and easy to prepare and makes busy weekday nights a breeze. The "TLC" the steaks receive before your purchase breaks down the fibers in the meat, so you just have to fry it in a little oil on the stove, and you're ready to go with a side of fries or creamy mashed potatoes and your choice of veg. Do keep in mind though that because cube steak is so thin, it can overcook quite quickly and become dry.
A little secret that will serve you well is that the textured surface of the steak, created by the rigid pounding of the mallet, makes it super welcoming to hold flavors from spices, sauces, or marinades. So, while the steak may be pretty lean and may not carry all the vibrant flavors that fat can bring, it makes up for it in the dips and valleys that hold that flavor close. Try it with dishes like a quick beef stroganoff, beef and veggie stir fry, as delicious chicken fried steak, cooked into a pasta, or as a simple Philly cheesesteak.