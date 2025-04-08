Whether you're a London local or visiting on a trip, you know that there is an endless number of great restaurants to choose from when dining out. If you're seeing a show on the West End, there are a few neighborhoods to eat in that will still get you to your show with time to spare. Areas like Covent Garden, Soho, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, and more hold West End theaters. Now, one thing about London is that there are many different types of cuisines that are represented throughout the city. Whether you love classic British food, authentic Indian, flavorful Thai, delicious French, or fresh seafood, London is a fantastic place to try traditional cuisines from around the world — all in one place.

As someone who has visited London many times, I have firsthand experience at various restaurants that I'd love to share. While keeping my focus on the areas where West End theaters are located, while also keeping an eye out for all of the various types of food that one might want to indulge in, I've created a comprehensive list for where you should eat in London before seeing a West End show. Using both my own experience as well as online reviews, you're bound to find a restaurant that will blow your socks off just as much as the show that you're about to see will.