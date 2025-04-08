The Caramel Sauce Brand You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best parts of enjoying dessert is all the toppings that can add flavor, color, and texture to it. While some ice cream enthusiasts may prefer chocolate sauce, fruit, or marshmallow fluff, caramel sauce is also among the most popular dessert toppings. A good caramel sauce can add a rich ribbon of color to ice cream and baked treats along with sweetness and a deliciously silky texture. Somewhat shockingly, though, of the many different caramel sauce varieties available, the worst brand is found at a popular retailer.

Tasting Table tried and ranked 14 different caramel sauce brands, and the worst of the group was undoubtedly Target's Favorite Day brand. This sauce includes brown butter, which intrigued us because it's usually found in more artisan-style creations. The brown butter gives the sauce a bronze-like color and it also boasted an approachable thickness, which made it easy to spoon onto ice cream and other goodies.

Unfortunately, our curiosity about this sauce ended the minute we tasted it. Once the sweetness hit in full, we found the taste rather unpleasant, strangely similar to charred firewood. Subsequent bites did nothing to quell the shock and unpleasantness of the flavor. But when it finally went away, we were left with an overpowering sweetness. The overall experience made it so we won't try Favorite Day's sauce again.