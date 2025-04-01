The Fast Food Chain Selling Chicken-Flavored Toothpaste And A Toothbrush For $72

Who knew an April Fools' joke could be so "finger-lickin' good?" For KFC, the iconic fast food joint that's been serving up fried chicken since 1952, what started as a goofy holiday-inspired idea is now a full-fledged creative venture that was released today: Fried Chicken Flavored Toothpaste and a branded electric toothbrush to go with it. These items were created by and in partnership with Hismile, an oral care company known for very unique toothpaste flavors, such as Red Velvet, Cereal Milk, and Blue Raspberry. It seems a no-brainer that KFC would team up with the company for its quirky idea. The toothpaste is inspired by the flavor of the 11 herbs and spices used for KFC's chicken.

Although the true secret mix has never been revealed by the company, there are certainly plenty of good guesses out there (and the secret recipe may have leaked back in 2016). The toothpaste and the toothbrush are both available for a limited time only, while supplies last. The toothpaste runs for $13, while the Colonel Sanders-adorned electric toothbrush is $59, with the total cost equaling a whopping $72. The toothpaste has a fluoride-free formula, and is described as "a treat for your teeth," according to Hismile's website. The accompanying red toothbrush features soft-tapered bristles, three different cleaning modes, a set timer, and mode memory. There is clearly a lot of innovation behind this launch, but why now — and what does this mean for future fast food and oral/body care collaborations?