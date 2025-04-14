Canned sweetcorn is a pantry staple that's perfect for tumbling into salads, baking into a casserole, or simply serving alongside a kiddie-sized portion of chicken nuggets for a quick veggie punch. Indeed, its naturally sweet flavor and sunshine-yellow color make it an instant hit with fussy eaters who are ordinarily wary of other duller-looking vegetables. Plus, sweetcorn is packed with dietary fiber, folate, and Vitamin C, and it counts as one of your five a day too!

While you might not think there's much to distinguish one brand of canned corn from another, there are slight differences in taste, texture, and color that you should consider when next stocking your larder with this family favorite. Somewhat shockingly, in our eyes, the worst canned corn brand comes from a popular grocery chain — Stop & Shop. The loser in Tasting Table's list of 10 canned corn brands, ranked from worst to best, Stop & Shop's was mealy and flavorless.

Instead of plump little nuggets, the kernels were broken or split into shards. Moreover, the color was extremely lacking. Instead of the bright yellow we expected, the kernels were much paler, despite the label describing the product as "golden corn." Packed in brine, it also tasted super salty as we sampled it straight from the can without draining it first. Granted, this brand of canned sweetcorn is more affordable than the other options we tried, but it simply didn't deliver on flavor or texture. If anything, we'd advise purchasing a more premium brand that you can at least trust will have a fuller flavor and plumper shape.