Why Your Homemade Guacamole Turned Out Bland, And The Quick Fix
If you take a bite of guacamole on a tortilla chip or carrot stick and it tastes rather bland compared to what you expect, there might be an easy fix. It's not necessarily unripe avocados, cilantro past its prime, or a lack of lime juice that's the cause of the problem. Although those components might lead to flavorless guacamole, it's a lack of salt that can quite often lead to bland guacamole that's just not worth eating.
Luckily, it's effortless to fix the problem with a bit more salt. You certainly don't want to overdo it, but one of the tips to improve homemade guacamole is the addition of a solid amount of salt. The mineral we know as salt enhances the flavors naturally found in foods and dishes like guacamole so each bite is flavorful. Avocados, the main star of guacamole, are filled with healthy fats, but are a bit bland on their own and have been known to absorb salt. It's why even sliced avocado on the side of a dish or in a salad needs some salt to enhance the creamy fruit.
How much salt do you need to season guacamole? Plus other fixes
Everyone's taste preferences and salt tolerances are different, so it's best to season to taste. When you find your guacamole bland, add a pinch more, stir well, then give it another taste. You can always add more salt bit by bit, but it's hard to come back from over-salted guacamole unless there are more ripe avocados in the kitchen to add to the bowl. For reference, our crave-worthy guacamole recipe calls for ½ teaspoon of salt for four avocados, so start with that and add more to taste if needed.
Remember that like most foods, the flavors of guacamole will meld and taste better after a little time, although the dip is best served as fresh as possible. If you find your guacamole is still lacking flavor, try a pinch of cayenne pepper for heat or a touch of cumin for earthiness. To add more heat, add finely-chopped jalapeño or serrano peppers. Freshly-chopped cilantro, the acidity from fresh lime juice, and even diced tomatoes will also contribute to flavorful guacamole and can balance the saltiness if you add too much to the dip.