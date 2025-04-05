Why Your Homemade Guacamole Turned Out Bland, And The Quick Fix

If you take a bite of guacamole on a tortilla chip or carrot stick and it tastes rather bland compared to what you expect, there might be an easy fix. It's not necessarily unripe avocados, cilantro past its prime, or a lack of lime juice that's the cause of the problem. Although those components might lead to flavorless guacamole, it's a lack of salt that can quite often lead to bland guacamole that's just not worth eating.

Luckily, it's effortless to fix the problem with a bit more salt. You certainly don't want to overdo it, but one of the tips to improve homemade guacamole is the addition of a solid amount of salt. The mineral we know as salt enhances the flavors naturally found in foods and dishes like guacamole so each bite is flavorful. Avocados, the main star of guacamole, are filled with healthy fats, but are a bit bland on their own and have been known to absorb salt. It's why even sliced avocado on the side of a dish or in a salad needs some salt to enhance the creamy fruit.