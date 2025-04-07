The Case For Adding Tomatoes To Your Lemonade

Some food combinations like peanut butter and jelly and cake and ice cream are a match made in heaven. Others like watermelon and mustard or chocolate and broccoli may sound strange, but people swear by them. There are also some unexpected ways to use tomatoes. They go well with just about anything, even a refreshing summer lemonade. Yes, that's right, tomato lemonade.

It may sound strange, but this icy beverage can have numerous health benefits, is easily customized, and makes for a refreshing way to enjoy lemonade. In addition to being high in fiber, tomatoes are full of antioxidants and have been linked to helping improve heart and immune system health. From a flavor perspective, tomato lemonade can be a blank canvas, like how a bloody mary incorporates many unexpected savory flavors and garnishes.

Since a tomato is technically a fruit, putting it in a fruit-infused drink isn't as strange as it appears. Adding tomatoes to lemonade can add color, especially if tomatoes of different hues are added. They can also bring balance to a lemonade pitcher, with the tanginess of the tomato presenting a kind of yin-and-yang, sweet/savory pairing with the sweetness of lemons and sugar.