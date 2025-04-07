The Case For Adding Tomatoes To Your Lemonade
Some food combinations like peanut butter and jelly and cake and ice cream are a match made in heaven. Others like watermelon and mustard or chocolate and broccoli may sound strange, but people swear by them. There are also some unexpected ways to use tomatoes. They go well with just about anything, even a refreshing summer lemonade. Yes, that's right, tomato lemonade.
It may sound strange, but this icy beverage can have numerous health benefits, is easily customized, and makes for a refreshing way to enjoy lemonade. In addition to being high in fiber, tomatoes are full of antioxidants and have been linked to helping improve heart and immune system health. From a flavor perspective, tomato lemonade can be a blank canvas, like how a bloody mary incorporates many unexpected savory flavors and garnishes.
Since a tomato is technically a fruit, putting it in a fruit-infused drink isn't as strange as it appears. Adding tomatoes to lemonade can add color, especially if tomatoes of different hues are added. They can also bring balance to a lemonade pitcher, with the tanginess of the tomato presenting a kind of yin-and-yang, sweet/savory pairing with the sweetness of lemons and sugar.
Easy ways to add tomatoes to lemonade
Not only do tomatoes add depth of flavor to a simple, classic lemonade recipe, but they're also very easy to add to the drink. The best way to impart the flavor is to muddle tomatoes and add them to the bottom of a pitcher. Lemons, water, and sugar can then be added to complete the drink. Tomatoes can also be boiled down into a juice-like mixture or pureed in a food processor, cooled, and then added to a lemon/water/sugar mix. For those who enjoy drink garnishes, cherry tomatoes (perhaps on toothpicks) can be added to a lemonade glass, where they can soak up the flavors of lemon and sugar before being eaten.
One of the best things about tomato lemonade recipes is how customizable they can be. Choose different types of tomatoes, and add herbs, such as dill or rosemary, for a savory twist. We recommend heirloom tomatoes for their brightness and flavor, but yellow, red, or orange tomatoes can be added for color. Grape, cherry, and Sungold tomatoes can be used for sweetness, while plum and San Marzano tomatoes add a more savory flavor. What kind of and how much tomato is added all comes down to personal preference, but it can be a fun way to add a different flavor to lemonade.