[PUB BY: April 3 8pm] Here's What Happened To Apollo Peak After Shark Tank
For imbibing pet owners who have fantasized about sharing a glass of wine with their animals, Brandon Zavala devised a solution. Zavala started tinkering in his kitchen after what began as a joke among friends grew into reality. The idea for a cat wine began when Zavala asked a designer friend to make a label for Pinot Meow and slapped it onto a wine bottle during a vacation.
What has since emerged as a pet-friendly drink became a successful product aimed to encourage relationships between cats and dogs and their owners. Apollo Peak, named after Zavala's own cat, was first unleashed to animal lovers in 2015. Apollo Peak's bottled drinks are colored to look like actual wines, yet the alcohol-free drinks contain ingredients like beet juice and organic herbs like chamomile, peppermint, and catnip. When Meowbox, a subscription service, placed a large order, Zavala had the encouragement he needed to quit his job and pursue the product full time. The Huffington Post wrote an article about Apollo Peak in 2016, and business began to boom.
What happened to Apollo Peak on Shark Tank?
Zavala's unique creation was the first of its kind and attracted attention from the producers of "Shark Tank." When Zavala was invited to appear on "Shark Tank," he was reluctant to participate as he was busy filling customers' orders, but the show producers insisted, and he ultimately agreed — as long as a specific ask was kept in mind. Zavala finally appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 8 in an attempt to acquire $100,000 in exchange for equity. Prior to stepping on the Shark Tank stage, Zavala claimed he sold $192,000 in wines in the span of three months. Zavala wanted to scale operations in order to meet rising demands.
"I had done the math before and said 20% would be the highest that I would do," Zavala told CNBC, referring to percentage of company shares. Zavala managed to convince shark Kevin O'Leary to put forth the $100,000 for a 20% share in equity, but the agreement was never fully finalized. Zavala's financial records were only traced for four months prior to the show, and after all of the numbers were reviewed, O'Leary asked for a larger percentage of equity, citing that the company was too young to invest otherwise.
Apollo Peak after Shark Tank
Zavala walked away from the offer that was renegotiated after the show, but Apollo Peak still benefited from the media storm that followed his "Shark Tank" appearance. The business has since grown to include animal toys in its lineup of offerings, and its animal-friendly wines can still be purchased. Despite having some problems within his team, Zavala continues to source ingredients from Colorado to produce the liquid concoctions.
In addition to the playfully named drinks for cats such as Kittendel, Catbernet, and Pinot Meow, chicken broth flavored wine and all-natural beer grain treats made specifically for dogs called Brew Chews have also been introduced. After the success of the wine made for cats, dog owners also wanted a version to offer man's best friends, and Zavala delivered with ZinFanTAIL and CharDOGNay. The 12-ounce bottled products are designed to have a calming effect on dogs and were initially sold for $17.95 each. Options for cats have also expanded to include Fur Loco, another beverage line up made just for the feline drinkers.
Is Apollo Peak still in business?
According to the Shark Tank Blog, as of 2023, Apollo Peak is still in business and generates anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million each year in revenue. Not bad for a product that started as a punchline among friends. "You have random, fun, or new ideas — just keep throwing stuff at the wall and eventually something will stick," Zavala told Western Michigan University, where he completed an MBA in 2012 and a BS degree in Aviation Administration. "That's what I did, and eventually, something stuck."
For those interested in observing their own pets' reactions to the alcohol-free beverages, a cute PetWineShop Cat Wine Pawty Pack can be sent to your home for just under $33. Whether you pour a bottle into a dish to see how your cats respond, toss your pup a toy, or give one of the novelty items to an animal-loving friend, Apollo Peak remains an in-demand product for those of us who adore pets.
What's next for Apollo Peak?
In 2024 on Pet Life Radio, Zavala confirmed his mission: To help humans and pets interact in a social and fun manner. The company remains based in Denver, Colorado, the state in which Zavala moved after he took a job with a pet food manufacturer after graduating from Western Michigan University. Apollo, Zavala's cat for which the company was originally named, was reunited with Zavala by a shelter after a two-year disappearance. The cat was located through a microchip.
Zavala has looked into developing cannabis-infused products for pets but has admitted that state regulations can be tricky. If you think a cat high on catnip wine is a sight to see, you may want to wait until Zavala perfects his next lineup of kitty drinks. Until then, you can sip a perfectly-made margarita while watching your feline friends paw at their own saucers of Meowgaritas or toast mimosas with your friends as you crack open a bottle of Meowmosa Cat Beverage to serve your kittens.