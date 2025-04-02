[PUB BY: April 3 8pm] Here's What Happened To Apollo Peak After Shark Tank

Zavala's unique creation was the first of its kind and attracted attention from the producers of "Shark Tank." When Zavala was invited to appear on "Shark Tank," he was reluctant to participate as he was busy filling customers' orders, but the show producers insisted, and he ultimately agreed — as long as a specific ask was kept in mind. Zavala finally appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 8 in an attempt to acquire $100,000 in exchange for equity. Prior to stepping on the Shark Tank stage, Zavala claimed he sold $192,000 in wines in the span of three months. Zavala wanted to scale operations in order to meet rising demands.

"I had done the math before and said 20% would be the highest that I would do," Zavala told CNBC, referring to percentage of company shares. Zavala managed to convince shark Kevin O'Leary to put forth the $100,000 for a 20% share in equity, but the agreement was never fully finalized. Zavala's financial records were only traced for four months prior to the show, and after all of the numbers were reviewed, O'Leary asked for a larger percentage of equity, citing that the company was too young to invest otherwise.