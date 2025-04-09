What's The Most Affordable Meal Subscription Service? We Compared 9

As one of the earliest meal subscription services to gain widespread popularity, Purple Carrot is generally quite reliable. Using entirely vegan ingredients, the brand offers both ready-to-eat meals and meal kits. Each week, you can choose from several dozen dishes spanning a broad range of cuisines. For instance, you might add tofu sloppy joes to your cart alongside crispy za'atar eggplant flatbreads. The price per serving ranges from $11 to $13.25, depending on whether you are ordering meal kits or ready-to-eat meals, as well as how many people each recipe needs to feed. For two people ordering three meals each week, the price amounts to $13 per serving for ready-to-eat meals and $13.25 per serving for meal kits.

Alternatively, the four-week-long Jumpstart program provides you with four breakfasts, four lunches, and four dinners each week. Your $130 investment ($10.83 per meal) will be returned with dishes like butternut bisque, baked ziti, enchiladas, and Thai green curry. It's commitment-free, so if you are unsure about your desire to use Purple Carrot or eat plant-based meals in the future, this is a great way to test the waters.

Finally, you can add grocery items like Seven Sundays cereals, vegan cheeses, oat milk lattes, and crackers to your cart so that you have snacks readily accessible throughout the week. The prices for each are pretty standard and sometimes even better than what you would find elsewhere. For instance, a 7.5-oz carton of Treeline plain non-dairy cream cheese sells for $5.99 on Purple Carrot but costs $6.49 on the company's website.