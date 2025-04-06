Is Diet Coke Gluten Free? What You Need To Know
There's just something about a crisp, cold Diet Coke that hits the spot. Since it was introduced in 1982, Diet Coke has been a big hit with soda drinkers and one of the best-selling sodas in the nation — enjoyed by those looking for a less sugary soft drink, for those watching their caloric intake, and those who are just big fans of Coca-Cola products. As it turns out, one of the best varieties of Coke is also gluten-free.
North American soft drinks are considered "gluten-free" if they contain zero to 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten. So, it's important to note that just because something is labeled as gluten-free, those who react to very low levels of gluten may not be able to drink it. It's important to note that those with a gluten allergy should read labels before drinking. The Coca-Cola Company says there are no ingredients that contain gluten on its website. However, while name-brand sodas are gluten-free, generic brands of the same flavor may still contain it.
The best way to ensure any canned drink is to check the ingredient list. A quick glance at the back of a silver-hued Diet Coke can reveals caffeine, citric acid, carbonated water, aspartame, caramel color, natural flavors, phosphoric acid, and potassium benzoate (an additive used to protect taste).
Plenty of drink options
The hunt for gluten-free options on a menu can be challenging, but the drink of choice for famous folks like Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Tom Hanks can be an easy choice for those dining out who want something more than ice water. Additionally, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, several root beer varieties, Mellow Yellow, and Sprite are among many kinds of soda considered gluten-free.
Regardless of why they choose it, Diet Coke remains a go-to option for legions of soda drinkers looking for something cold and refreshing. While it's been a reliable zero-calorie, zero-sugar option for years, it can also be a viable gluten-free option for those with celiac disease who want a soda as a refreshment.
Those looking for another healthy carbonated beverage option can choose options from both Poppi and Olipop, both of which are probiotic sodas and gluten-free. While neither brand offers its own version of Diet Coke, both companies offer a cola flavor as well as their take on classic soda flavors like root beer and lemon-lime.