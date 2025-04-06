Is Diet Coke Gluten Free? What You Need To Know

There's just something about a crisp, cold Diet Coke that hits the spot. Since it was introduced in 1982, Diet Coke has been a big hit with soda drinkers and one of the best-selling sodas in the nation — enjoyed by those looking for a less sugary soft drink, for those watching their caloric intake, and those who are just big fans of Coca-Cola products. As it turns out, one of the best varieties of Coke is also gluten-free.

North American soft drinks are considered "gluten-free" if they contain zero to 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten. So, it's important to note that just because something is labeled as gluten-free, those who react to very low levels of gluten may not be able to drink it. It's important to note that those with a gluten allergy should read labels before drinking. The Coca-Cola Company says there are no ingredients that contain gluten on its website. However, while name-brand sodas are gluten-free, generic brands of the same flavor may still contain it.

The best way to ensure any canned drink is to check the ingredient list. A quick glance at the back of a silver-hued Diet Coke can reveals caffeine, citric acid, carbonated water, aspartame, caramel color, natural flavors, phosphoric acid, and potassium benzoate (an additive used to protect taste).