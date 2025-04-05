If Your Chicken Tastes Fishy, This Might Be The Reason Why

No matter how you season the meat, chicken should taste like chicken. Yet, sometimes you might find the protein has a slightly unusual flavor — dare we say, a faint fishiness. While this may sound odd, it actually isn't an uncommon issue. As a matter of fact, cooked chicken that tastes subtly sea-kissed is becoming increasingly prominent. The question is, why?

The reality is that there could be multiple reasons why cooked chicken tastes slightly like fish. Anything from cross-contamination to spoilage or even something as simple as seasoning the meat with fish sauce or prawn paste could be to blame for off flavors. That said, more often than not, the culprit is chicken itself. By that we mean that altered flavor profiles relate directly to what a chicken is fed. Let us explain.

Typically, commercially-raised chickens consume a diet of corn and soy. These ingredients help to give poultry its signature savory taste. However, in an effort (most likely) to cut down on costs, there's been a shift to feeding poultry a medley of fish meal and fish oil. As a result, research has shown that this causes the meat to take on a fishy funk since the fish meal boasts incredibly high concentrations of unsaturated oil that accumulate in the fowl's fat deposits, impacting fragrance and flavor. Interestingly enough, gustatory changes aren't just present in cooked chicken; a fish-forward diet can also cause eggs to taste different.