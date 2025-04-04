How To Give Your Alfredo Sauce A High-Protein Upgrade

When given an option for a pasta topping, you can never go wrong with Alfredo sauce. Its composition is simple, but the rich, buttery sauce always tastes delicious on top of noodles. The thickness of the sauce gives it a hearty feel, but if you'd like to make it even more filling, elevate your Alfredo sauce with cottage cheese.

Classic Alfredo sauce contains heavy whipping cream, butter, and parmesan, so another dairy product fits right into the mix. One cup of cottage cheese has 28 grams of protein, creating Alfredo sauce that's full of flavor and nutrients. Using it to bulk up Alfredo sauce is one of the best ways to use cottage cheese, and not just because of the added health benefits. The smooth, creamy texture of the cheese gives easy Alfredo sauce an even more velvety feel.

To unlock that smoothness, of course, you'll need to blend the cottage cheese. It typically comes in a lumpy form, but a quick pulse in the blender will give the cheese an airy feel. To help smooth it out, add the heavy cream or milk to the blender along with the cottage cheese. Melt butter in a pan and stir in some garlic powder, salt, and pepper before adding the whipped cottage cheese. Mix in the remaining spices, as well as some grated parmesan, and simmer the sauce on a low heat.