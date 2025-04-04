Are TikTok's 'Dopamine Drinks' A Real Thing? We Asked An Expert About The Science Behind The Trend

Long before dopamine became a TikTok-trending drink, it was mostly known in scientific circles as a neurotransmitter created in the human brain. Its purpose is multi-layered, but recent dopamine-drink devotion centers on the "feel good" effect — thus the "happy hormone" nickname, along with its cohort, serotonin. Those two hormones have also been linked to delicious food imagery and nostalgia eating impacting taste perceptions. But somehow dopamine leaped from naturally brain-generated hormones to people supposedly sipping it in liquid form. How that happened is somewhat mysterious, so we reached out to an expert on the topic.

With some insight from Kat Benson, a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist at Top Nutrition Coaching, we now have the science-based lowdown on dopamine drinks. They are a real thing — but with some caveats. "Dopamine drinks are trending as beverages people claim can boost motivation, focus, energy, and mood," Benson explains, noting that natural dopamine is involved in the brains' reward and motivation systems. The presumption is that "dopamine drinks" boost actual dopamine production, but it's not that simple. According to Benson, other ingredients in the drinks may heavily influence the resulting energy boost.

"These drinks typically include ingredients like coffee or green tea for caffeine, amino acids such as L-theanine or L-tyrosine, electrolytes, adaptogens like ashwagandha or Rhodiola, and fruit or fruit juice to provide natural sugars and vitamins," Benson reveals. "The sugar content can provide quick energy and may briefly influence dopamine activity, though the effects are short-lived and more related to general arousal and blood sugar than targeted neurotransmitter support."