12 Fascinating Easter Food Traditions Around The Globe

For many, the Easter weekend is a time for enjoying lovingly made meals and sweet treats with friends and family, though the exact food choices will differ somewhat depending on who you speak to. Much like with Thanksgiving and Christmas, everyone seems to have their own specific traditions. And, if you zoom out even further, you'll discover that Easter feasts around the world come in a variety of different forms.

In the United States, a roasted meat centerpiece, such as glazed ham or slow-cooked lamb, is an ever-popular option for the Easter Sunday meal. Pair this with roasted or mashed potatoes and a medley of tender veggies, and you've got a pretty epic spread to share with loved ones. For dessert, a decadent cake might be your go-to, perhaps decorated with spring-like pastel colors. Then, of course, we have eggs — deemed the Christian symbol of new life and rebirth. Some might prefer to enjoy these in the form of savory, bite-sized deviled eggs. Or, maybe chocolate eggs are a non-negotiable.

In other parts of the world, however, things can look very different. From hearty pies and warming soups to traditional breads and fruity desserts, Easter is celebrated with an array of delicious dishes from country to country. So, let's open our minds and explore some of the fascinating Easter food traditions from all corners of the world. You might even feel inspired to switch up this year's menu!