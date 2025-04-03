Use Tomatoes To Make A Tartare Dish Every Veggie Enthusiast Will Fawn Over

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomatoes are the mighty Mexican crop that has inspired some of the world's most famous dishes from pizza to pico de gallo. If you find yourself with a glut of them in the summer, you might be looking for new and unexpected ways to use tomatoes. One exciting presentation is a tomato tartare, which offers a vegetarian version of the popular dish. A traditional tartare sees raw fish or meat cut into small pieces and shaped into a cylindrical cake.

While proteins like steak and tuna are the typical centerpieces of tartare, tomatoes offer the same, if not more, umami richness and a juicy yet delicate texture. Many types of tomatoes would work well, and you can even skip the prep work and use canned tomatoes like these Mutti canned crushed tomatoes.

You'll need to drain the tomatoes of most of their juices to form that classic cylindrical mound. You can leave them to drain slowly in a mesh colander like this set overnight. Once the tomatoes have drained, have fun picking complementary ingredients like aromatics, herbs, and other veggies. For the classic plating, use a metal cylinder like this one placed at the center of the serving dish. To bring out the most flavor, finish with a drizzle of an acidic ingredient like vinegar or citrus juice.