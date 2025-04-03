The Worst Quaker Oats Oatmeal Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

Although we can appreciate that Quaker's honey and almonds instant oatmeal flavor did have actual almonds for crunch, it was not doing enough to stand out against more classic, popular flavors. We noted how similar the honey and almonds flavor tasted to the maple brown sugar or cinnamon varieties. However, if you're a fan of these and don't mind similarities, you might enjoy this flavor and its slight edge with the almond crunch. Of the flavors that we weren't so keen on, the reason tended to be because, while they weren't terrible, they didn't have too much going on flavor-wise. If you want to go with our top recommendation, you can buy a bulk box of 48 Raisin, Date and Walnut packets via Amazon.

Although there are many ways to jazz up your oatmeal at home if the Quaker Oats flavors aren't cutting it for you. You can even make savory oatmeal with ingredients like eggs, tomatoes, and hot sauce, or continue with a more traditional sweeter theme with fresh bananas and blueberries, or a mix of dried fruit, yogurt, or protein powder for extra nutrition.

And if you're still looking for the quickness of instant oatmeal, try overnight oats. No, that's not an oxymoron: Five minutes' work before bed provides homemade instant oats in the morning. This strawberry overnight oats recipe is great because after a super-quick and simple mixing of ingredients the night before, you just refrigerate it overnight and eat straight from the fridge. You can also replace the strawberries with your favorite fruit: The joy of oatmeal is its flexibility.