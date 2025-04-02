Shoyu Vs Miso Ramen: What's The Difference?

Isn't ramen just wonderful? The broths are simmered to flavor perfection, the noodles are meticulously crafted, and the toppings are ever-expanding. Anytime you want pure comfort, it can be found warmly cradled in a bowl of this traditional Japanese dish. Amongst the many types of ramen out there, shoyu and miso are some of the most beloved. Inevitably, this also means they are occasionally mistaken for one another, their differences blurred in a swirl of umami depth. Even so, each still has its own unique features, and telling the two apart might not be difficult after all.

As extensive as they may seem, ramen broth flavors can be broken down into only three varieties: Shio, shoyu, and miso, or four if you also count the ingredient-based tonkotsu. Shio refers to salt, while shoyu means soy sauce and miso is the famous fermented bean paste. This fundamental difference in ingredients leads to other nuances that separate the two from one another, such as their flavors, colors, and regional variations. Even though both share similar toppings and an umami taste that overlaps with savory, salty, and nutty-sweet notes, they can't be replaced with one another in any significant way.