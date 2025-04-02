For The Best Hard Cider Experience, Reach For These Glasses

Hard apple cider may seem like a novelty drink these days, but in fact, it's one of the earliest alcoholic beverages made by humans. For thousands of years, people pressed apples to obtain juice, which they fermented into this historic alcoholic beverage. Today, different styles of refreshing, fizzy hard cider are enjoyed across the globe, but, as is the case with wine and beer, is there a type of glass that's preferred for drinking hard cider? According to Jeff Parrish, co-founder of Portland Cider Co. in Portland, Oregon, "It depends on when and where you are."

For an easy-drinking, low ABV commercial cider, Parrish recommends reaching for that pint glass as they do at most bars. "The vast majority of cider sold in the U.S. is sold in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, which are perfectly suited to a pint glass," he reveals. Parrish explains that this works well because, "due to the lower ABV, people generally drink it one pint at a time, so it would be appropriate to serve it in a pint glass."

On the other hand, there are special cider styles that would benefit from being poured into more specific glassware. "If I've spent $20 or more for a 750ml bottle of boutique cider made from estate apples, I'm more likely to pour it into a brandy snifter or wine glass," Parrish says. Such a glass will help bring forth the nuances of a more carefully crafted cider. "It reminds me to drink more slowly and savor the unique character of a really special cider."