Raw Chicken Can Be Difficult To Slice, But There's An Easy Fix

Slippery and moist, raw chicken is challenging to slice for multiple reasons. In addition to jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of your fingertips, the visual and textural outcome of the protein risks becoming compromised. As impossible an endeavor as it may seem, a solution does exist to simplify the process, and it's a chicken cooking hack you'll wish you knew sooner. Safely cutting breasts, thighs, and the like into sleek slices is simply a matter of tossing the chicken into the freezer to chill.

To be clear, letting meat reach room temperature guarantees a uniformly cooked result. Although we do advise adhering to this tip, should you need to cut chicken into slender butterflied filets or razor-thin slices, chilling the raw meat beforehand is a must. Since uncooked chicken (even when kept in the fridge) has a soft and malleable texture, achieving clean and uniform cuts can be tricky, as the meat is likely to tear and potentially even slip from your grip. By allowing fresh chicken to freeze briefly, you encourage the protein to firm up and remain intact when sliced, leading to better-looking results.

As for how long chicken should rest in the freezer, we recommend chilling it for about 30 minutes to help the meat set and stiffen slightly. Depending on the size and cut, however, there is some leeway when it comes to exact times. Just be aware that anything beyond an hour may prompt chicken to become frozen solid, complicating slicing once more.