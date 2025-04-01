Yes, You Can Make A Smoothie Without A Blender — With The Right Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If smoothies are a regular part of your day, you're probably used to breaking out your blender. Of course, that's also followed by the dreaded yet inevitable task of cleaning said blender after using it. But what if your routine didn't have to involve a blender? If you have a jar with a lid, the right ingredients, and something to crush your fruits or veggies with, you can shake and sip your smoothie instead.

Without machine-powered blades in your blender, you'll be better off sticking with soft fruits and vegetables that you can easily mash with a fork or whisk prior to shaking. Ripe avocados or bananas are a good place to start, paired with a scoop of Greek yogurt for extra protein and creaminess. From there, you can look for any pre-blended fruits or vegetables you might have around. You can easily find ingredients such as mango or peach purée at the store, or use an unfrozen pre-made smoothie mix.

Once you've achieved a nice combination of flavors, you can add a scoop of your protein powder or a bit of dry spirulina — because you really should be eating more of it — to your mashed fruits and top it all off with your choice of milk or water. Shaken vigorously with the lid secured, you'll have a smoothie in minutes — no blender necessary.