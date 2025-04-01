The 2 Kinds Of Seafood You Need For Olive Garden-Style Stuffed Mushrooms

Some discontinued Olive Garden menu options were pretty easy to forget. Others, like its flavorful and cheesy stuffed mushrooms, still linger in our minds. For those not in the know, the mushrooms were an appetizer of portobello mushroom caps stuffed with seafood, cheese, and Italian herbs and spices.

The product was discontinued, and there was no actual statement from the restaurant itself stating why. However, it is widely speculated that it has something to do with a 2019 lawsuit filed against Olive Garden by a woman named Danny Howard. She claimed that in 2017, after a bite of the dish, it burned her mouth and throat and almost completely closed her throat, sending her to the emergency room. Another possible reason for the elimination was just menu cuts/supply chain issues because of COVID-19.

Thankfully, for those who long for the chain's stuffed mushrooms, we have the recipe staples for making a solid copycat at home. It all comes down to the seafood: shrimp and scallops are key.