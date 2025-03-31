Dirty Potato Chips: What Are They And Where To Find Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't often see the word dirty in the snack food aisle. After all, nobody wants to think of their food as unclean, but Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips decided to embrace the word as an homage to where potatoes begin and made it the name of its brand. What makes these chips dirty is also what makes them unique. Since 1986, the chips have been cooked the same way: Potatoes are partially peeled, sliced, and then fried without having their natural starch or juices rinsed off. In other words, they are left dirty. Rinsing sliced potatoes keeps them from sticking together in the fryer, streamlining the production process, but Dirty chips attributes their superior crunch and flavor to skipping the wash, even though it requires more stirring while frying so they don't clump together.

Although it was started as a small company in Tennessee, that is not who owns Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips today. The company is one of several snack food brands owned and distributed by Utz Brand, Inc. Its portfolio includes Zapp's, Boulder Canyon, and, of course, Utz itself to name just a few. Being part of a large brand also helps with distribution and, using the store locator, Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips can be found across the country at major retailers like Walmart in addition to being sold online via Amazon and directly from the company.