The Worst Peeps Flavor To Pick Up For Easter, According To Our Taste Test

In addition to robust glazed hams and chocolate bunnies, no Easter celebration is complete without some good old-fashioned Peeps. The sugar-coated marshmallows are a staple in kids' Easter baskets, but even grownups can enjoy the ooey-gooey treats, whose origins date way back to the 1920s. And while the marshmallow confections are often associated with the classic variety, offered in pastel pinks, blues, and yellows, the brand has actually expanded its range of bunnies and baby chicks to include a whole slew of fun and unique flavors.

If you're on the fence about trying a new pick this Easter, we've got you covered. Tasting Table conducted our very own taste test of all the different Peeps flavors, and conveniently ranked them from worst to best. So, we can confidently say that if there's one type of Peep you'd be best to leave out of your Easter basket this year, it's the Fruit Punch flavor, which we ranked last on our list.

The Fruit Punch-flavored Peeps started out as a limited edition mystery flavor exclusive to Walmart in 2015, and have since become a regular offering on candy aisle shelves. Presented in the form of vibrant red chicks with a fluffy, light pink interior, they ostensibly combine the flavors of orange, lemon, lime, pineapple, cherry, and berry (aka the classic combination found in your typical mix of fruit punch). And though we love an ice-cold glass of fruit punch, this marshmallowy take on the taste totally missed the mark.