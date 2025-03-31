The Worst Peeps Flavor To Pick Up For Easter, According To Our Taste Test
In addition to robust glazed hams and chocolate bunnies, no Easter celebration is complete without some good old-fashioned Peeps. The sugar-coated marshmallows are a staple in kids' Easter baskets, but even grownups can enjoy the ooey-gooey treats, whose origins date way back to the 1920s. And while the marshmallow confections are often associated with the classic variety, offered in pastel pinks, blues, and yellows, the brand has actually expanded its range of bunnies and baby chicks to include a whole slew of fun and unique flavors.
If you're on the fence about trying a new pick this Easter, we've got you covered. Tasting Table conducted our very own taste test of all the different Peeps flavors, and conveniently ranked them from worst to best. So, we can confidently say that if there's one type of Peep you'd be best to leave out of your Easter basket this year, it's the Fruit Punch flavor, which we ranked last on our list.
The Fruit Punch-flavored Peeps started out as a limited edition mystery flavor exclusive to Walmart in 2015, and have since become a regular offering on candy aisle shelves. Presented in the form of vibrant red chicks with a fluffy, light pink interior, they ostensibly combine the flavors of orange, lemon, lime, pineapple, cherry, and berry (aka the classic combination found in your typical mix of fruit punch). And though we love an ice-cold glass of fruit punch, this marshmallowy take on the taste totally missed the mark.
The Fruit Punch flavor is way too much for marshmallow
We'll be honest, the idea of a tropical fruity Peep certainly seemed enticing in theory. But, in reality, we found that the flavor was way too sweet and overpowering to be paired with the typically mild taste of marshmallow. Ultimately, the lack of harmony and balance left a bad taste in our mouths (literally), and we're hardly the only ones who think so.
TikTok creator and food reviewer @ikelsita shared similar sentiments about the fruity Peeps in a 2024 post on the platform. In her video, which racked up nearly 18,000 plays, the TikToker expressed low expectations right off the bat. "I'm not excited to try these at all...the combination of fruit punch and marshmallow just can't be good," she began, noting that the bright red chicks smelled just like Kool-Aid upon opening the package. Her suspicions were confirmed after the very first bite. "I think there's a time and place for citrus, and there's a time and place for marshmallow, but together is not the time nor the place," she said, declaring that she wouldn't buy them again.
While, like @ikelsita, we'll admit that the Peeps do have a very fruit punch-y smell and taste, we also agree that the combination just isn't worth our time, taste buds, or money. If you are, however, seeking a fruity Peep flavor that's actually worth adding to your Easter lineup, we suggest opting for the Sour Watermelon, the delightfully tart treat that came in at number one in our ranking.