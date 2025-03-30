The Confusing Way The TSA Categorizes Peanut Butter

For first-time travelers and frequent fliers alike, packing a carry-on bag can be a difficult game of strategy. This is especially true when it comes to snacks. While there are some unexpected foods you can bring through airport security, such as live lobsters and fresh eggs, some foods restricted by the Transportation Security Administration might leave you puzzled. For example, did you know that the TSA classifies peanut butter as a liquid?

That's right, peanut butter is subject to the same carry-on restrictions as water, mouthwash, and shampoo. According to the TSA, peanut butter "has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container." As such, peanut butter is officially considered a liquid, and therefore it falls under the TSA's Liquids Rule, commonly referred to as the "3-1-1 Liquids Rule", which allows each carry-on bag to contain 3.4 ounces or less of each liquid item in just one transparent, resealable, quart-sized bag.

Of course, there are workarounds to this restriction. For example, if you picked up a special brand of peanut butter as a souvenir, or if you want to bring a whole jar of peanut butter with you on vacation, you can store it in your checked bag without any limits. Also, if your peanut butter is spread onto a sandwich, that's a-okay with the TSA. The administration classifies sandwiches (including peanut butter and jelly) as solid food items, and therefore, they can be included in carry-on luggage without adhering to the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule.