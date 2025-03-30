The Confusing Way The TSA Categorizes Peanut Butter
For first-time travelers and frequent fliers alike, packing a carry-on bag can be a difficult game of strategy. This is especially true when it comes to snacks. While there are some unexpected foods you can bring through airport security, such as live lobsters and fresh eggs, some foods restricted by the Transportation Security Administration might leave you puzzled. For example, did you know that the TSA classifies peanut butter as a liquid?
That's right, peanut butter is subject to the same carry-on restrictions as water, mouthwash, and shampoo. According to the TSA, peanut butter "has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container." As such, peanut butter is officially considered a liquid, and therefore it falls under the TSA's Liquids Rule, commonly referred to as the "3-1-1 Liquids Rule", which allows each carry-on bag to contain 3.4 ounces or less of each liquid item in just one transparent, resealable, quart-sized bag.
Of course, there are workarounds to this restriction. For example, if you picked up a special brand of peanut butter as a souvenir, or if you want to bring a whole jar of peanut butter with you on vacation, you can store it in your checked bag without any limits. Also, if your peanut butter is spread onto a sandwich, that's a-okay with the TSA. The administration classifies sandwiches (including peanut butter and jelly) as solid food items, and therefore, they can be included in carry-on luggage without adhering to the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule.
What other foods does the TSA classify as liquids?
Peanut butter isn't the only surprising food the TSA classifies as a liquid. In 2012, TSA agents at Las Vegas International Airport confiscated a woman's cupcake. This cupcake in question was a red velvet cupcake stored in a Mason jar with a thick layer of icing. The icing, not unlike peanut butter, conformed to the shape of the Mason jar, which in the eyes of the TSA makes it a liquid. Not only did the cupcake contain more than 3.4 ounces of liquid icing, but it also wasn't in a sealed container, meaning it couldn't pass through airport security.
Similarly, you're not allowed to bring cheesecake on an airplane because the TSA considers all creamy cheeses to be liquids. This ruling doesn't just apply to our favorite creamy dessert, however, but also cream cheese, beer cheese spread, and queso dip, just to name a few. But is it really worth it to only bring 3.4 ounces of cheesecake or queso with you? It might be better to just purchase or make these treats at your destination.
If you're still feeling the urge to fly with cheese in your carry-on, blocks of cheese are considered solids by the TSA and can be stored in your luggage without restriction. In general, the TSA considers any foods that can be easily spread to be liquids. So before your next flight, be sure to place any hummus, honey, or yogurt in your checked bag.